3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $429,900

2022 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes award winner! This modern styled home is dripping with amazing upgrades! This home has a great open concept split plan. Awesome upgraded trim accents with great colors! Come see for yourself! The builder is now offering up to $8,000 of incentives towards buying down the buyers interest rate or closing costs. Bonus incentives offered when buyers use a builder preferred lender.

