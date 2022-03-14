 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $415,000

Exceptionally Rare Find: Quaint Home on A Beautiful 1+ Acres Setting w/a Detached Extended 3 Car Garage PLUS a 1 Bedroom Apartment (add'l 535 sq ft) LOTS of special features: LARGE Living Room, Master Bed Ensuite w/ Office or Exercise Rm, 3 Covered Porches, Fire Pit, 2 Patios Circle Drive, Game Rm, Shed wi/ Electric, Mature Trees & Landscaping 2.5 Baths

