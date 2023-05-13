Make this home your new home! Beautiful home in the city, with a wood backyard and large deck! Great home for entertaining, with a large kitchen and living area with easy access to a 1/2 bathroom downstairs, and TONS of closet space! VERY large Master bedroom, bathroom and closet, with direct access to laundry room! Go upstairs to find 2 bedrooms, and a FULL bathroom, with easy access to the attic! Sellers are very motivated, send us an offer!