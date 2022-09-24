3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $370,000

This beautiful Capital Homes build is the perfect place to call home! Boasting 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with an office, will give you plenty of room! The large living room with fireplace makes a perfect spot to relax. The fireplace mantel was also upgraded! The kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space with pullout drawers and ceramic wood tile, large island with seating and stone countertops, pantry with extra shelving, and easy access to the patio. The laundry room, commode room, bedroom closets and pantry have had extra shelves installed. All windows have matching upgraded blinds. Upgraded luxury carpet was installed throughout the home. The rebar and steel mesh, post-tension slab to include the patio & porch. HERS rating of 57 w/Lenox HVAC system & energy star water heater & appliances, most of which still have several years left under warranty. R38 Blow-in insulation was used & after electrical rough-in, spray foam insulation was used to seal the home and then pressure tested for leaks by energy rating inspector. Large shed is also included and has electricity inside. This 2021 build will not disappoint and includes a community pool/play area with schools close by and it's conveniently located so you are never far from where you need to be!