Adorable "Cape Cod" style craftsman on a large lot! Pride of ownership shows in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with game room AND office- tile and premium carpet throughout. Front yard beautifully landscaped, large private backyard. Within walking distance to the newly built Morrow Elementary school in the Owasso school district.
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $359,900
Two orthopedic surgeons, a medical officer staffer and a patient visitor were killed Wednesday on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.
The shooter was armed with a rifle and handgun and has been confirmed among the dead. His wound was self-inflicted, police said.
The victims were identified by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.
The Saint Francis Health System family is mourning after a disgruntled patient took the life of the surgeon he blamed for his back pain.
William Love, a 73-year-old retired Army sergeant, held a door closed to give others time to escape the gunfire.
Friends and relatives say the Sand Springs woman who was killed in Tulsa's mass shooting always put others first.
A total of 68 parcels will be up for grabs across 11 counties: Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Craig, Oklahoma, Wagoner, Murray, Canadian, McClain, Grady and Lincoln.
"Words cannot soothe this trauma. Thoughts are no balm to this pain."
Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services confirmed Husen’s death on Thursday, stating that the Ponca City native had worked for many years as a physical therapist.
New Trojan QB Jackson Presley has moved from Los Angeles to Jenks and already has offers from Texas A&M, Arizona and Oregon, among others.