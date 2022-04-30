 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $350,000

Lovely & practically new! Light & bright home offers a split floor plan with 3 or 4 beds/3baths, game room with possible 4th bedroom upstairs, office, kitchen with granite, and granite in all bathrooms. Solid surface flooring throughout living areas. Nice covered patio for enjoying the outdoors. This beautiful home won't last!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert