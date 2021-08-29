 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $345,000

A must see unique home nestled in the trees on 1.5 acres w/abundance of wildlife! Two story w/3 large bdrms, 2.5 bths, 2 car garage w/stge area & floored attic, large game room w/office. All ceilings thru-out home are 9+ ft high w/vaulted ceiling & wood burning fireplace in living room. New Roof Feb 21'. Copper gutters & finials. H/A Units 5 yrs old. Gunite pool re-plastered 3 yrs ago. Stovetop/range/DW 2 yrs old. Heated floors in locker rm & master bth. Retaining Wall Exempt-needs replaced. Owner=Lst Agt

