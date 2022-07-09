 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $330,000

  • Updated
Adorable "Cape Cod" style craftsman on a large lot! Pride of ownership shows in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with game room AND office- tile and premium carpet throughout. Front yard beautifully landscaped, large private backyard. Within walking distance to the newly built Morrow Elementary school in the Owasso school district + community pool and pond.

