3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $325,000

In the heart of downtown Owasso area, near up and coming newly renovated area.! 3bed|2.5bath|1car townhouse options , tile in all wet areas, LV; in main living areas, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and all designer selections. Experience a lifestyle like no other, low maintenance. will be ready within 90days.

