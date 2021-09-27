 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $309,900

Gorgeous ranch-style property sitting on approx. 2 acres in Owasso OK. This updated home features a spacious Florida room, barn w/ 4 rooms, 40' RV port w/ 50 Amp RV hook-up, and a free standing shed. The interior includes three living areas, all new paint, extra attic insulation, and sound abatement windows & doors. New roof, new septic system, and new stove/range.

