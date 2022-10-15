 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $270,000

Gorgeous craftsman in like-new condition! Backs up to beautiful green belt! House is BETTER than brand new. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island. Master has soaker tub w/ separate shower. All bedrooms are spacious. Small subdivision has park and jogging/walking trail. Quiet YET close distance to all the shopping and restaurants!

