3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $265,000

This is the perfect home! Large lot, oversized garage, split floorplan, updated kitchen, and 3 large bedrooms plus an office! Snuggle up by the fireplace in the winter, relax on your covered back porch with a cup of coffee, play some basketball at the park, or swim at the neighborhood pool in the summer that is just a few streets over. Conveniently located in the heart of Owasso near shopping, restaurants, and easy access to highway 169 or 75. Don't miss out on this one!