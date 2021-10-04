3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $259,999

LOCATION... IN THE HEART OF OWASSO! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home offers 1860 sqft, open split floor plan, fireplace, 9ft ceilings, additional room could be office or formal dining room, Pella windows, wood blinds, privacy fence, master bath has his/hers vanities, cedar lined walk in closet, walk in shower and whirlpool tub... & MUCH MORE! TOO MUCH TO LIST... A MUST SEE! Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and easy access to Highway 169.