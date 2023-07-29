MOVE-IN READY!! Adorable home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2-car garage. Built in 2018, this home is in the award-winning Bailey Elementary school district. Enjoy this home's big back yard, new vinyl flooring, pet door for Fido, professional landscaping, and close convenience to all of Owasso's premier shopping and dining establishments. Perfect house for first-time home-buyer, investor, or someone wanting to downsize!
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $224,000
