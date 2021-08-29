 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $209,900

If you are looking for the country feel without the high price tag of land, this is the one! This home has a great split floor plan with a large open living and kitchen space. One huge bonus is the extended covered patio overlooking the green space. You won't be disappointed!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News