This Coleman Plan is pristine! So many upgrades! Granite in kitchen, cultured marble in bathrooms. Porcelain tile in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Luxury vinyl plank in living room and hallway. 9' ceiling in living area. Upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Locking storm doors on both front and back door. Master bath with double sinks has walk in shower and professionally installed grab bars. 10 x 10 covered patio. Garage door opener. Gutters installed. Large backyard with no neighbors behind! Great location just on the outskirts of Owasso!