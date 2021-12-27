 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $207,500

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $207,500

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $207,500

Coming Soon. No Showings or Offers until 12/11/2021 - Come check out this freshly updated 3 Bedroom ranch-style home, Open & Spacious Kitchen w/Granite Countertops and Gas Range, Great flow through the house, Garage converted into additional living space with carport added on for protective parking, Walking distance to the neighborhood school & park, Fresh Paint with updated hardware and Fixtures throughout home, Wood Burning Fireplace, Recently updated Laundry Room, 2 Sheds. Owner is licensed Agent

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert