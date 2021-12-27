3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $207,500

Coming Soon. No Showings or Offers until 12/11/2021 - Come check out this freshly updated 3 Bedroom ranch-style home, Open & Spacious Kitchen w/Granite Countertops and Gas Range, Great flow through the house, Garage converted into additional living space with carport added on for protective parking, Walking distance to the neighborhood school & park, Fresh Paint with updated hardware and Fixtures throughout home, Wood Burning Fireplace, Recently updated Laundry Room, 2 Sheds. Owner is licensed Agent