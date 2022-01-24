 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $179,900

Welcome home to this cozy and inviting complete remodel in the heart of Owasso. The kitchen has been modernized to include all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and stylish white satin cabinets. Luxury vinyl plank flooring installed throughout. Bathrooms tastefully updated to promote a contemporary look and feel. New interior and exterior lighting provides uniqueness and great curb appeal. A must see to appreciate the many updates. Won't last long!

