 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $159,500

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $159,500

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $159,500

Close to everything! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Elm Creek Estates I and is simply adorable with a stylish kitchen that has newer appliances, a pretty tiled backsplash, updated bathrooms, a cozy wood-burning fireplace in the living room, fully fenced backyard with plenty of room for your very own vegetable garden. This one is a must see! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News