3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $154,000

Beautiful updated ranch house in Owasso for sale - photos speak for themselves - 3 beds 1 and half bath, new exterior/interior paint, new updated kitchen, beautiful wood-looking tile flooring throughout, garage converted into an extra game room/office/living area with plenty of natural light, extra shortage sheds in backyard, in a quiet and yet convenient neighborhood in Owasso! Don't wait- come see it for yourselves!

