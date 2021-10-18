 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $150,000

Looking for a big yard in Owasso? A Corner lot? Sweat Equity? This full brick home is exactly what your looking for. New Roof in 2021 and newer windows. Located in an established quiet neighborhood with 2 living areas, 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Also located in the Hodson Elementary district. Property needs updating and Selling As-Is.

