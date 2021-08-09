3 Bedroom Home in Mounds - $139,000

Move in ready 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage, vaulted ceiling in living room, fireplace, new paint, fenced yard and great location near HWY 75! Pending release from previous contract.
The supervisor who told him to “treat it like a shooting” cited a law not yet in effect that would have protected their communications after the violent crash. "We'll get 'er taken care of," his troop commander said.
The store at 1770 S. Elm Place will remain closed through Wednesday, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
He was a guest preacher in early July at youth summer camp at Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center near Davis.
“Based on our state’s current data there is no need to declare a state of emergency in Oklahoma," Stitt said. "We have an effective vaccine that is free and widely available to all eligible Oklahomans and we are well-prepared to manage COVID without a state of emergency.”
Oklahoma ranks among the 10 worst states in the nation for new cases, new deaths, hospital admissions and test positivity as of the latest federal data Wednesday.
The restaurant occupies the area that was the former home of Michael V's.
I finished the audio version of David Grann's book, "Killers of the Flower Moon," last week and, on a whim, decided to take a second look at the first movie about the Osage murders, the 1959 Jimmy Stewart vehicle, "The FBI Story."
An Oklahoma County judge has granted a preliminary injunction ordering the state of Oklahoma to restore the $300 a week federal unemployment benefits that ended June 26 after Gov. Kevin Stitt implemented a $1,200 return-to-work incentive.
Two months ago, Oklahoma had about 1,000 active documented cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, there were nearly 15,000. Three patients with breakthrough infections died in the past week of tracking.
Director Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons could all be seen Sunday for filming at Tulsa’s old Federal Building.
