3 Bedroom Home in Mannford - $90,000

Value is in the land! Property sold As-Is. Build your dream home on this 10-Acre, treed parcel within 1/2 mile walking distance of Keystone Lake. Utiities already present due to existing structure on the property. Well water, well house and Septic. Located 3 miles from Marina, boat ramp, and Jellystone Water Park. Unrestricted- not in city limits. Less than 20 miles to Tulsa and easy access to HWY 412. Residential use, only.