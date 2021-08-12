 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mannford - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mannford - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mannford - $90,000

Value is in the land! Property sold As-Is. Build your dream home on this 10-Acre, treed parcel within 1/2 mile walking distance of Keystone Lake. Utiities already present due to existing structure on the property. Well water, well house and Septic. Located 3 miles from Marina, boat ramp, and Jellystone Water Park. Unrestricted- not in city limits. Less than 20 miles to Tulsa and easy access to HWY 412. Residential use, only.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News