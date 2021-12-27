 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mannford - $190,000

Drive your golf cart to the marina from this 3 bedroom 2 full bath home on 1.8 acres. 30x50 shop w/ concrete floors to put your boat, mower and toys in. Close to marina & New Mannford Ramp. Property backs up to Core land. Sold AS IS.

