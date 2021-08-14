Recently built starter home on Cul de Sac. 15 minutes from Jenks and Tulsa Hills. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Stain and sealed concrete floors, Granite countertops throughout the kitchen, bar and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious closets in all the bedrooms with a large walk in closet in the master bedroom with snooze feature. Mature shade trees to keep cool in the summer. Low energy use! Smart home features smart thermostat, doorbell camera, and sensors throughout the house.
3 Bedroom Home in Kiefer - $199,500
