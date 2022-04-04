 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kiefer - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kiefer - $189,900

This meticulously maintained, one owner home has been lovingly updated and is ready for a new owner. Both bathrooms recently renovated including marble counter tops. Hickory hardwood floors, open kitchen/dining/living and split bedrooms with private primary suite. Kitchen includes a new dishwasher and convection microwave. Custom wood blinds throughout plus a 10' x 12' shed in the backyard. Home backs to private pasture. Too many upgrades to list. MULTIPLE OFFERS! HIGHEST & BEST DUE BY NOON 4/4/22.

For decades, many in Tulsa’s Black community viewed the mansion as a reminder of what happened the year after it was “born” — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street. Now the script for the mansion’s story is being flipped because Felix Jones has a vision for what he wants the mansion to be.

