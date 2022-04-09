 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $543,802

Fantastic Westport plan w large front covered porch & large covered patio. Lots of hardwood flrs. Private front study/flex room could be 4th bedroom suite w adding a door, has a closet & private bath. Very large Great Room w 16' cathedral ceiling w wood beams. Dining Room is separate w lots of natural light + door to covered patio. Beautiful Master suite w/free standing tub, large tiled shower w bench, large walk-in closet + door to Laundry Rm. Beautiful Kitchen w built in appliances & large Coffee Bar.

