 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $524,500

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $524,500

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $524,500

Rolling hills, creek, pond, and pasture: minutes from Tulsa Hills' in Jenks School district! Come and build your Dream Estate on this prime location! property has multiple building locations and one home that is approx 70% gutted.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert