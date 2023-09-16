Property built by Executive Homes with many premium finishes. Full-stone entry to this home with open floor plan includes, formal entry to separate home office with French Doors, open living area with stone fireplace, and kitchen with large granite top center island that can sit 4 people. This property also features White Oak floors, hand-crafted beams in the office, brushed nickel plumbing and light fixtures, stainless kitchen appliances and pot-filler over gas cooktop range. Primary bedroom features separate tub, full tile walk-in shower with frameless glass door, and includes a spacious pass-through closet with 11 ft ceilings for two-levels to hang clothes, and direct access to laundry area that also has additional access from garage entry with additional built-in cabinet nook. Olympus Contessa tile in bathrooms all bathrooms. Spacious covered patio plumbed with gas for barbeque or outdoor kitchen is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with your favorite meal. 3-car garage is large enough for almost any vehicle with enormous floored attic space for storage. Easy access to HWY 75 or Creek Turnpike makes it easy to get anywhere in Tulsa or surrounding areas quickly. Listing Agent is related to Seller.