 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who is sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $489,900

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $489,900

Award winning Monterrey plan w formal Study w/full closet & 13' vaulted ceiling could be 4th bed. Frml Dining Rm, Master Suite is very private & includes large sitting area, large walk-in closet, Mstr Bath w stand alone tub, dual vanities, linen closet, water closet & large tiled master shower. Kitchen/Nook w vaulted ceiling, quartz counters & island, walk-in pantry, wood beams, built in appliances, Butlers Pantry + more. Hardwood floors in Foyer, Study, Great Room, KT, Nook & Dining Room & bedroom halls

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert