Unlock Your Future Today with Our $40,000 Incentive! Experience the ultimate in homeownership satisfaction with our unmatched $40,000 incentive. This remarkable offer can be applied to permanently lower interest rates, eliminate buyer closing costs, and reduce the price of your new home. Join the ranks of delighted homeowners who are enjoying up to $800 per month in savings on their payments – that's real financial freedom! This is your chance to create a haven of comfort and security without breaking the bank. Act now and transform your dreams into tangible savings – your new home journey starts here. Fantastic Westport plan w large front covered porch & large covered patio. Lots of hardwood flrs. Private front study/flex room could be 4th bedroom suite w adding a door, has a closet & private bath. Very large Great Room w 16' cathedral ceiling w wood beams. Dining Room is separate w lots of natural light + door to covered patio. Beautiful Master suite w/free standing tub, large tiled shower w bench, large walk-in closet + door to Laundry Rm. Beautiful Kitchen w built in appliances & large Coffee Bar.