 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $449,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $449,000

Amazing 1 story has everything, better than new, simply pristine! Gorgeous hdwds; gourmet kitchen; huge counter island/bar; prep/wine/coffee bar area; oversized pantry; super blt in fridge/freezer; delightful dining area; attractive fireplace. Spacious master w/door to exterior; wonderful master bath - tall ceilings, fabulous shower, 2 separate vanities, large closet leading to laundry room & on to rear hallway. Home is bright & light. Huge yard rear & side. Garage floor is finished+sizable floored attic

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert