Rare 1 story 3/2/3 6 year old home in Oak Ridge of Jenks subdivision on a corner lot. Built as a parade home with all the wonderful upgrades of hand scraped hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, built in cabinets flank the stone floor to ceiling fireplace, granite countertops, cooks kitchen with quality appliances and large island with seating for 4. Back wall of windows allow a gorgeous view of the professionally terraced backyard and oversized covered patio. Spacious Master bedroom with GRAND master closet connected to the utility room. This home is situated directly across the street from the neighborhood park and playground. Conveniently located to HWY 75 and the Creek Turnpike.
3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $436,500
