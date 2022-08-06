 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $395,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $395,000

Enjoy sunsets overlooking the pond and Coal Creek Farm in this gorgeous 1 story EH Transitional style home. Skip the building process, get into Jenks district before school starts with this pristine home built in 2020. Beautiful upgrades include built in wine fridge, designer upgraded lighting and ceiling fans, custom display closet, generator, upgraded landscaping, owned security system, improved drainage and gutters. Spend evenings walking the trail around the pond and enjoying the private neighborhood park. White oak floors, quartz countertops and a dedicated office with vaulted and beamed ceilings make this a home you won't want to miss!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tunnel Underground Tours set for Aug. 13

Tunnel Underground Tours set for Aug. 13

The system of underground tunnels that connect many of Tulsa's early skyscrapers was designed at first for freight, but soon became a millionaires' highway, protecting the wealthy and elite from danger.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert