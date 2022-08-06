3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $395,000

Enjoy sunsets overlooking the pond and Coal Creek Farm in this gorgeous 1 story EH Transitional style home. Skip the building process, get into Jenks district before school starts with this pristine home built in 2020. Beautiful upgrades include built in wine fridge, designer upgraded lighting and ceiling fans, custom display closet, generator, upgraded landscaping, owned security system, improved drainage and gutters. Spend evenings walking the trail around the pond and enjoying the private neighborhood park. White oak floors, quartz countertops and a dedicated office with vaulted and beamed ceilings make this a home you won't want to miss!