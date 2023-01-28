3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $384,500

Gorgeous one level living. The desirable Hoffman plan in Birmingham at Yorktown. Stylish design with high end amenities. Granite, ONE CHEF-worthy kitchen, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, natural stone, spa tub & massive his and her primary closets. Vaulted primary master w/oversized bath. Enjoy the use of clubroom, park, trails & pool. Dining currently being used as second living.