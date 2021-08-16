3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $284,750

Single Story! Full brick! Corner lot! Stainless appliances, 2 living areas! Office/flex room! No carpet except in the front room. Fantastic flow! Open layout & wrap around kitchen are perfect for entertaining! Living room & master bedroom are tucked away in the back which provides a sense of peacefulness & security. Master has it's own spa like bathroom w/ his & hers sinks, whirlpool tub, separate shower & large walk in closet.