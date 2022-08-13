 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $265,000

Lovely home backing to a greenbelt in Jenks Schools! Neighborhood includes pool, playground, dog park and more. Make sure to check out the firepit and flower boxes in the backyard!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert