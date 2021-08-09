 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $264,900

JENKS SCHOOLS!! CHURCHILL PARK!! Open floor plan with 10ft ceilings in living & kitchen. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry & large eating area w/bay window. Split bedroom plan. Nice Covered Patio, Storage/Workshop. Roof 4 years old. Well maintained home. A must see! No showings or offers until Sunday August 8th, 2021

