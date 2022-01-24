 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $255,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS-due noon 1/23. One level home with 3 car garage in desireable Jenks School District! This is a clean, move-in ready w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms w/ large open concept living room and kitchen w/eat-in dining area! An additional flex rm off entry can serve as formal dining or office! Fully fenced and walking distance to Jenks West. Close to hwy 75 perfect location! Neighborhood greenbelt, soccer field/dog prk, private playground and pool! New roof Dec 2021 with new gutters & many updates!

