 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $250,000

JENKS WEST SCHOOLS, LOVELY BRICK, ONE STORY, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, 3 BED, + OFFICE, 2 FULL BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE. Open floor plan, spacious Living Room w/ large windows allowing a lot of light & handsome fireplace, newly updated Kitchen & Master Bathroom 2021, private office w/hardwood floor, lovely back yard w/deck & sprinkler system. Community park w/playground & shelter. Great location w/highway access, near Tulsa Hills Shopping! COMING SOON NO OFFERS OR SHOWINGS UNTIL 11/24/2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert