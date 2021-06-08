3 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $194,900

Move in ready! Already professionally cleaned. One owner home. Inviting open concept with vaulted living room ceiling, brick fireplace and gas logs. Recent updates include pergo floors in living and all three bedrooms and neutral paint. Lots of natural light beaming from the corner kitchen windows and large combo dining area. Two blocks from the sparkling neighborhood pool, dog park, playground, soccer fieldand basketball court. Roomy walk in closets and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Spacious Laundry rm View More