 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $98,500

3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $98,500

3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $98,500

Your outdoor oasis is here! This home sits on a cul de sac backing to greenbelt. The outside boasts 2 carports for 2 vehicles plus XL port for RV or boat shelter, covered porch and back deck for entertaining, chain link fence, storm cellar, small storage shed, and a second large building which could be an office or shop. Step inside to a spacious living and kitchen/dining. Laundry is tucked away near the primary bedroom with private full bath. Refrigerator stays. It's ready to welcome you home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert