3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $98,500

Your outdoor oasis is here! This home sits on a cul de sac backing to greenbelt. The outside boasts 2 carports for 2 vehicles plus XL port for RV or boat shelter, covered porch and back deck for entertaining, chain link fence, storm cellar, small storage shed, and a second large building which could be an office or shop. Step inside to a spacious living and kitchen/dining. Laundry is tucked away near the primary bedroom with private full bath. Refrigerator stays. It's ready to welcome you home!