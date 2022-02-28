 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $479,900

3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $479,900

3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $479,900

Beautiful stately home on 1 acre M/L lot w/mature trees w/tons of great features & upgrades. Gorgeous custom built pool ready to enjoy the first warm day this year, surround by rock wall w/waterfall, built-in slide, fountain, splash pad, lights & heater. Huge gourmet kitchen w/granite counters. Hand-scraped wood floors throughout den & dining area. Large master bedroom & luxury master suite. Secondary bedroom has private bathroom w/clawfoot tub. Large game room up. Small friendly neighborhood has lake.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says
Govt-and-politics

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says

  • Updated

A nondisclosure agreement prevents the release of details, according to Gov. Stitt, who said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort. An electric vehicle battery factory reportedly could be at stake for the state.

MidAmerica Industrial Park reportedly in the running for huge electric vehicle battery plant

Mayes County examines proposed TIF for MidAmerica Industrial Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert