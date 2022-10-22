 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $316,000

3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $316,000

Perfect home in newer established neighborhood, open floor plan, huge granite island with big kitchen, ample storage space, 3 bedroom with office, brand new carpet throughout, new dishwasher, nice sized backyard with full privacy fence, 3 car garage and much more!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert