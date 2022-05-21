3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $299,000

Like new home in one of the fastest moving communities in the area! This Yorkshire features three bedrooms, two bathroom, split floor plan with three car garage. Open concept with hardwood floors, large breakfast nook, quartz counters, pantry, farm sink and gold finishes. Master includes a bay window, double vanity, shower only, water closet and three season closet. Home is located in a cul-de-sac with a covered back patio and fire pit!