Like new home in one of the fastest moving communities in the area! This Yorkshire features three bedrooms, two bathroom, split floor plan with three car garage. Open concept with hardwood floors, large breakfast nook, quartz counters, pantry, farm sink and gold finishes. Master includes a bay window, double vanity, shower only, water closet and three season closet. Home is located in a cul-de-sac with a covered back patio and fire pit!
3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $275,000
Two orthopedic surgeons, a medical officer staffer and a patient visitor were killed Wednesday on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.
The shooter was armed with a rifle and handgun and has been confirmed among the dead. His wound was self-inflicted, police said.
The victims were identified by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.
The Saint Francis Health System family is mourning after a disgruntled patient took the life of the surgeon he blamed for his back pain.
A total of 68 parcels will be up for grabs across 11 counties: Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Craig, Oklahoma, Wagoner, Murray, Canadian, McClain, Grady and Lincoln.
William Love, a 73-year-old retired Army sergeant, held a door closed to give others time to escape the gunfire.
Friends and relatives say the Sand Springs woman who was killed in Tulsa's mass shooting always put others first.
"Words cannot soothe this trauma. Thoughts are no balm to this pain."
Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services confirmed Husen’s death on Thursday, stating that the Ponca City native had worked for many years as a physical therapist.
New Trojan QB Jackson Presley has moved from Los Angeles to Jenks and already has offers from Texas A&M, Arizona and Oregon, among others.