COMING SOON - NO SHOWINGS OR OFFERS UNTIL 1/22. BEAUTIFUL POND VIEWS from your front door! This home offers a lot of privacy located in a quiet cul-de-sac next to a pond. 3 bed, 2 bath plus flex/office area. Granite Counter tops with Stainless Steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Nice size fully fenced yard with a storage shed and above-ground pool. Covered patio for outdoor grilling. Located in Glenn Abbey and close to South County Recreation Center. Easy access to HWY 75 and the Creek Turnpike.
3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $271,500
