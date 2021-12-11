 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $220,000

Stunning Glenpool home! Quiet quaint neighborhood, 3 bed 2 bath home boasts tons of natural light and has an open concept from the living room to the kitchen! this home feels comfortable when entertaining or hanging out with family. Schedule a showing right away! Welcome home.

