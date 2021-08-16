 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $175,000

CHARMING RANCH HOME IS MOVE IN READY. Spacious updated granite KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES . New garbage disposal and microwave 2021.. Gas stove and dishwasher 2017. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in large open family rm. all new carpet in bed rooms and bonus room. New paint in and out. New roof & guttering 8/2021. New bath room vanity's and fixtures. All new light fixtures throughout..HVAC AND HOT WATER TANK NEW 2020. All nestled on large lot with fenced yard. Stunning in every way! Won't last!

