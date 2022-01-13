 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $85,000

Lots of potential, right on Main St., large front room, great floor plan. HUD property. Case #422-274976. Sold 'as is.' Buyer to verify all information. Buyer responsible for cost/replacement of any missing meters.

